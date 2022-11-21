Contractors at the scene on Alverstoke Rd just off Fraser St this morning. Photo / Supplied

A crash has caused a major power outage in the Tauranga suburb of Parkvale.

Powerco reported the outage at 12.50am with 541 properties currently affected.

The cause of the outage was a vehicle hitting a power pole, Powerco said.

The crash happened on Alverstoke Rd just off Fraser St.

A reporter who lives in the Parkvale area was woken up around 12.50am by “an almighty bang”.

”I thought it was a gun shot,” he said.

The estimated time of power restoration is 7.30am.

More to come.



