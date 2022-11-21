A crash has caused a major power outage in the Tauranga suburb of Parkvale.
Powerco reported the outage at 12.50am with 541 properties currently affected.
The cause of the outage was a vehicle hitting a power pole, Powerco said.
The crash happened on Alverstoke Rd just off Fraser St.
A reporter who lives in the Parkvale area was woken up around 12.50am by “an almighty bang”.
”I thought it was a gun shot,” he said.
The estimated time of power restoration is 7.30am.
More to come.