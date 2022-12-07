Santa will be at Carols by Candlelight at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

In the midst of the hustle and bustle of getting ready for the big day, there’s a chance to kick back on Saturday evening.

Carols by Candlelight is back in Jubilee Park with a focus on entertainment and singing carols.

Spokeswoman Kassie Ellis says the event is deliberately being kept relatively low-key to give people a chance to wind down at the end of what could well have been a busy day.

“There will be a couple of food vendors and we will have Santa Claus, but we will be focusing on the choirs and the carols with a few local artists [performing],” she says

“This time of year can be a bit full on for people, so this is something that families can do that isn’t eating into their preparation time.”

As part of the event, which is sponsored by Te Puke New World, EastPack and Colab, there will be a collection of non-perishable food items to go to Te Puke foodbank.

“So bring a pillow, bring a chair, bring something comfortable, have something to eat and enjoy it,” says Kassie.

Carols by Candlelight begins at 7pm in Jubilee Park.