My father's hands like other tradespeople were rough from years of hard graft. Photo / Getty Images

My dad was a tradesman; a car painter who had his own business.

During his time on the tools, he passed on his skills to apprentices who made their start in the trade. In those days, as far as I'm aware, there weren't training organisations to help oversee the process which may or may not have made the process easier.

Our family was used to seeing my father come home with paint dust in his hair and he always smelt of turps and solvents. He'd spend forever scrubbing paint off his hands before joining us at the dinner at the table.

His workshop, which is now a Binn Inn of all things, was a fascinating place to visit. It was a brick and concrete den with two spray booths and a black potbelly stove that ran red hot during the bone-chilling Southland winters.

His office, if you could call it that, was littered with paint charts, boxes of sandpaper, files and screeds of newspapers. Much to mum's disdain, but commonplace at the time, there were calendars on the wall of beautiful, scantily clad women from January all the way through to December.

In those days social media advertising was decades away and many small businesses kept their firms' names in people's minds via gifts of branded calendars, key rings and pens.

Now and then memories of my dad come flooding back. His blue overalls, his hands rough from years of hard graft and how meticulous he was about his work.

It's disheartening to hear trades struggling to attract workers, and the situation could soon get worse.

Industry leaders are predicting a looming exodus of tradies to Australia where some could earn 30 per cent more.

Recently Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ chief executive Greg Wallace said there was a worldwide construction boom so ''every country is screaming out for labour''.

Aotea Electric Rotorua managing director Adam Harlick said it was ''impossible to get Kiwis''.

Tauranga Hardware and Plumbing managing director Craig McCord agreed and said he had signed contracts with two plumbers in South Africa and hoped they would arrive later in the year. He already has about eight apprentices on his books.

Trades can offer a path in life and a secure future.

For my father, and other tradesmen, there was a sense of pride in the knowledge they possess, their craft and the standard of their work.

We've heard a lot about the country's labour shortage and I'd love to see more young people take up trade training.

It's honest, meaningful and essential work that keeps the country's economy going.

It can also provide a good income and a means to put food on the table to enjoy with your family - after you've scrubbed the paint off your hands, of course.