Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Carmen Hall: Don’t be afraid to change power companies to save money

Carmen Hall
By
3 mins to read
Power is something most Kiwis rely on, and it's a good idea to shop around for the best deal.

Power is something most Kiwis rely on, and it's a good idea to shop around for the best deal.

Opinion

I am a creature of habit. When it comes to paying for things such as rates, insurance and electricity, I like to make regular automatic or debit payments every fortnight.

I like to eliminate

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times