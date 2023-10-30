Crosses represent redemption, freedom and hope.

Carlton Gallery’s new exhibition features Tauranga artist Pete Moss.

Pete loves to paint crosses which represent redemption, freedom and hope.

A cross is a positive form and to many, Pete says, including himself and holds significant meaning.

During the art-making process, nothing goes to waste with all spilled mediums being captured to create works which are are then painted on canvas and board.

‘’A redemption of sorts.’’

Pete uses a variety of mediums including acrylic and oil paint, inks and resin.

Colours represent levels of consciousness moods and feelings — Pete says nothing is ever pre-planned.

The details

What: Pete Moss exhibition

Where: Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction in Katikati

When: November 6 - December 3.