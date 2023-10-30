Voyager 2023 media awards
Carlton Gallery: Tauranga artist Pete Moss - colour and crosses

Katikati Advertiser
Quick Read
Crosses represent redemption, freedom and hope.

Carlton Gallery’s new exhibition features Tauranga artist Pete Moss.

Pete loves to paint crosses which represent redemption, freedom and hope.

A cross is a positive form and to many, Pete says, including himself and holds significant meaning.

During the art-making process, nothing goes to waste with all spilled mediums being captured to create works which are are then painted on canvas and board.

‘’A redemption of sorts.’’

Pete uses a variety of mediums including acrylic and oil paint, inks and resin.

Colours represent levels of consciousness moods and feelings — Pete says nothing is ever pre-planned.

The details

What: Pete Moss exhibition

Where: Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction in Katikati

When: November 6 - December 3.

