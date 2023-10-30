Carlton Gallery’s new exhibition features Tauranga artist Pete Moss.
Pete loves to paint crosses which represent redemption, freedom and hope.
A cross is a positive form and to many, Pete says, including himself and holds significant meaning.
During the art-making process, nothing goes to waste with all spilled mediums being captured to create works which are are then painted on canvas and board.
‘’A redemption of sorts.’’
Pete uses a variety of mediums including acrylic and oil paint, inks and resin.
Colours represent levels of consciousness moods and feelings — Pete says nothing is ever pre-planned.
The details
What: Pete Moss exhibition
Where: Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction in Katikati
When: November 6 - December 3.