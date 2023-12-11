Abi Tubbs.

Artists and crafters are putting on a festive exhibition at Carlton Gallery.

The artists are from across Western Bay of Plenty and exhibit soft toys, knitted garments and cushions, quilts and artwork such as pop art, nature artwork and watercolour for sale.

Abi Tubbs, from Waihi Beach, says she’s surrounded by children all day and becoming a mum was a huge inspiration for her paintings. Creating art that encourages children to learn from or talk about, is her main motivator.

Karyn Lougher, Tauranga, explores colour and movement with acrylic pouring and resin. Her work is inspired by nature, creation and her faith.

Karyn Lougher.

Kirst the Artist is from Waihi Beach and is heavily inspired by Andy Warhol and the pop art movement.

Lois Parish Evans, from Bethlehem, is a mixed media textile artist and art quilter who looks for ‘’ the extraordinary in the ordinary’' in a natural environment.

Sabi Originals from Katikati feature their range of soft handmade toys made from recycled textiles.

Teresa Anne Smith from Katikati has a passion is knitting. She knits garments and colourful cushions for children.





The details

What: Christmas Exhibition

Where: Carlton Gallery, The Arts Junction

When: Until December 24



