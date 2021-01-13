Car smashes into Tauranga, Pyes Pa house, destroys bathroom

A woman has described the terrifying moment a car crashed into her mother's home in Tauranga, destroying an en suite shower in the process.

Carol Stirling and her 74-year-old mother were sitting inside their Lakes Boulevard home in Pyes Pa around 4.30pm yesterday when they heard a loud noise coming down the road.

"You could hear the car coming then a bang and the whole house shook. It was actually quite terrifying. The noise was a like a shriek.

The damaged shower unit. Photo / George Novak

"We jumped up, rushed outside, couldn't see anything at the front of the house but went around the side and saw the car there and rang 111."

Police, ambulance and fire services were sent to the scene and one woman was treated for minor injuries.

Stirling said it was unbelievable that no one else was seriously hurt.

The scene of the crash. Photo / Supplied

"It's actually really scary ... there are so many people that walk on the pavement around here, the bus stop is right there ... she could of killed people."

The car damaged part of the fence on the property and flung a bollard about 10m away before crashing into the en suite.

"The shower is completely written off. The whole bathroom will probably have to be replaced.

The car crashed into a fence and then the house. Photo / Supplied

"The toilet is only a few feet away and she could of easily been in the bathroom at the time. She's not very happy ... she went and got a Lotto ticket last night!"

Stirling said she was told by builders the bathroom probably wouldn't be able to be repaired until mid-February.

"For her age it's just a big inconvenience not being able to have her bathroom in use."

A police spokeswoman said one person has been summoned to court for careless driving and driving with excess breath-alcohol.