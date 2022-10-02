Bad weather was a factor in the crash, say police. Photo / Jim Birchall NZME

A vehicle was badly damaged after skidding off the road near Whangamata on October 1 during a period when conditions were at their worst for driving.

A total of 15.8mm of rain fell in the Thames Coromandel area on Saturday, and when coupled with 18.4mm the day before, roads in the area became treacherous.

Despite the extent of the vehicle's damage, thankfully, the driver escaped with no injuries.

A Whangamata police spokesperson advised a wet road caused by the bad weather was the likely cause of the incident, and the crash served as a reminder to motorists to "take care and drive to the conditions".

At this stage, it is not known if the driver will face any charges, and the vehicle is yet to be recovered from the scene.