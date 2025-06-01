Car ploughs through bakery window in Gate Pā

“It’s just a normal Sunday at the Gate Pā Shopping Centre.

“I had been shopping and was going back to my car when I suddenly realised there was a car inside Coupland’s Bakery and the window was all smashed,” said the reader, who asked not to be named.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / Supplied

“There are two fire trucks, ambulance and two police cars here. The elderly couple are fine and no one else has been injured.”

A Coupland’s staff member said there were three staff working and some customers inside the shop when the vehicle came through the window.

The vehicle inside the Coupland's Bakeries Tauranga store. Photo / Supplied

“Nobody’s been hurt,” the staff member said. “Just a little shaken. We’re all good. The couple in the car are fine, everyone’s fine.

“Fortunately, there were very few customers in the shop, but nobody is hurt.”

Firefighters responding to the scene at the bakery. Photo / Supplied

Coupland’s was due to be open until 5.30pm but there has been extensive damage.

“I’m not sure if we’re going to be open any more today. Our windows and our tills have been damaged.”

