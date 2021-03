Emergency services are heading to a single vehcile crash on Tauranga Direct Rd. Photo / File

Emergency services have been called to a crash on Tauranga Direct Rd, between Rotorua and Tauranga.

A police spokesman confirmed fire, police and ambulance services were called to the single-vehicle crash at 1.30pm, but only fire services had arrived at 1.56pm.

Initial indications were one person was in the vehicle with minor injuries.

The crash happened near Dudley Rd, he said.

More to come.