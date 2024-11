Car on fire on State Highway 29. Photo/Caitlin Weymouth

A vehicle caught fire on State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai Range on Wednesday evening.

A SunLive reader at the scene said the two occupants were safely out of the car before it became fully engulfed with flames.

Police received a report of a vehicle on fire on SH29, Lower Kaimai around 5.50pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ attended the scene of the fire with a crew from Matamata.