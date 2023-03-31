Tauranga Eastern Link. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured in a crash with another vehicle that was allegedly driving against the traffic moments earlier.

Police say the driver of the car allegedly travelling into ongoing traffic in Tauranga was taken into custody.

Police were alerted to a vehicle travelling against traffic on the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Rd, in Paengaroa, about 9.30pm Thursday.

A spokeswoman said the driver appeared to have entered the westbound lane at the Domain Rd roundabout and travelled east for about 14km before losing control and crashing into the wire barrier.

Moments later, the crashed car was hit by an oncoming vehicle whose driver was seriously injured and needed to be extracted by emergency services, she said.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and inquiries are ongoing.