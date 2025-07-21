Scott, 77, said the car shunted a cabinet and the unmanned reception desk.

He was also grateful his latest grandchild, aged 6 months, was not in their usual spot in a pram beside the reception desk.

The impact dented the metal window frame and knocked a long-forgotten CD out of the stereo.

Scott said the vehicle’s driver was a teenage girl who appeared to have been trying to park.

He said his business, which makes dentures, had been on Chadwick Rd since 2015 and he had seen a neighbouring business experience a similar incident.

Scott and his family were in good spirits this afternoon as they waited for a builder to come and board up the broken window.

“We’re grateful no one was seriously hurt,” Greerton Business Association chair Cameron Templer said.

“The Greerton Business Association will support the team ... in any way we can.”