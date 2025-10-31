The car damaged the roof of the ANZ bank on St John St. Photo / Bijou Johnson

The ANZ Bank’s 11th Ave branch has reopened after a car hit the building in Tauranga yesterday.

Part of the roof was damaged, but an ANZ spokesperson said no staff members were injured or affected by the bank’s closure.

“Our staff were on hand to assist the occupants of the vehicle and promptly call emergency services,” the spokesperson said.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene about 1.20pm on Thursday, after receiving a report of a crash in which a car struck a building.