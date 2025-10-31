Two ambulances were present, along with police and fire personnel.
Police told SunLive at the scene a woman crashed her vehicle into the ANZ branch.
They also confirmed there were no reports of any injuries, but the building appeared to have sustained damage.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two patients, both in a minor condition, were assessed at the scene. They did not need to be taken to hospital.
A similar crash occurred nearly two months ago, on September 3, when two vehicles collided and one appeared to hit the ANZ building.
Two people sustained minor injuries in that crash.