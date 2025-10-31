Advertisement
Car crashes into Tauranga ANZ bank, branch reopens

Bijou Johnson
Multimedia journalist ·SunLive·
The car damaged the roof of the ANZ bank on St John St. Photo / Bijou Johnson

The ANZ Bank’s 11th Ave branch has reopened after a car hit the building in Tauranga yesterday.

Part of the roof was damaged, but an ANZ spokesperson said no staff members were injured or affected by the bank’s closure.

“Our staff were on hand to assist the occupants of

