Car crashes into building near Tauranga Hospital

A car has crashed into the ground floor of the Pathlab building near Tauranga Hospital.
Police were notified of the incident on Cameron Rd just before 8.30am.
A police spokeswoman said it appears a vehicle has collided with the building.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern communications spokeswoman said a crew was at the scene helping with one patient.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
No one was trapped, she said.
A St John spokeswoman said one person was in a serious condition and had been taken to Tauranga Hospital.
More to come.