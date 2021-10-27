Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Car crashes into building near Tauranga Hospital

Pathlab building near Tauranga Hospital. Photo / George Novak

A car has crashed into the ground floor of the Pathlab building near Tauranga Hospital.

Police were notified of the incident on Cameron Rd just before 8.30am.

A police spokeswoman said it appears a vehicle has collided with the building.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern communications spokeswoman said a crew was at the scene helping with one patient.

Police at the scene. Photo / George Novak
No one was trapped, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was in a serious condition and had been taken to Tauranga Hospital.

More to come.