The damaged awning roof of the ANZ bank on St John St. Photo / Bijou Johnson

A vehicle has crashed into an ANZ bank in Tauranga, damaging part of a roof.

Emergency services were called to 11th Ave about 1.20pm after a report of a crash in which a car struck a building, a police spokesperson said.

“There are no reports of any injuries but it appears the building has sustained some damage.”

A reporter at the scene said part of the awning roof had collapsed and a column behind temporary metal fencing appeared damaged.