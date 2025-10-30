Emergency tape surrounded a silver people-mover vehicle.
Two ambulances were there, along with police.
A police officer at the scene told NZME a woman crashed her vehicle into the building.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two patients, both in a minor condition, were assessed at the scene. They did not need to be taken to hospital.
An ANZ staff member told NZME the branch would close. It was not clear for how long.
The crash came two months after an incident on September 3 where two vehicles crashed and one appeared to hit the ANZ Bank building.
Two people sustained minor injuries in that crash.
NZME has contacted ANZ for further comment.