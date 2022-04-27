Car crashes down bank in Te Puke

The scene of the crash on No 1 Rd in Te Puke. Photo / Supplied

The scene of the crash on No 1 Rd in Te Puke. Photo / Supplied

A car left the road and crashed down a steep bank overnight.

A police spokesperson told the Bay of Plenty Times that they were called to a report of a single-vehicle car crash at 2.40am today.

Police said the report was of a car going through a fence and down a bank off No 1 Road in Te Puke.

They said there were two occupants in the vehicle, and neither was injured. The road was not blocked by the incident.

Police said there was no indication as to the cause of the crash so far.