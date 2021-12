The crash occurred at about 2.50pm today. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured after a single-car crash in Wairakei.

State Highway 5 was temporarily closed at Wairakei in the Taupō District after the crash occurred near Palmer Mill Rd at about 2.50pm today , a police statement said.

The person was taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter.

Diversions will be put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.