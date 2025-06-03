Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Cans for Trees hits milestone: 1000 native trees planted in NZ

SunLive
4 mins to read

Kim McGrouther and Heidi Dungey showing off their haul. Photo / Supplied

Kim McGrouther and Heidi Dungey showing off their haul. Photo / Supplied

  • A Rotorua recycling initiative, run by Kim McGrouther, has funded the planting of more than 1000 native trees.
  • Cans for Trees collects aluminium cans and metals from e-waste to fund native tree planting.
  • McGrouther’s work includes urban mining and streamside clean-ups, promoting ethical restoration and recycling.

A Rotorua recycling initiative has achieved a major milestone in funding the planting of more than 1000 native trees across New Zealand.

Cans for Trees, voluntarily run by Kim McGrouther, reached this goal on May 10, five and a half years after its December 2019 inception and well ahead

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times