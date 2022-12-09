Andrew, Aline, Shelby, 10, and Zachary, 5, are over the moon to be in their own home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Photo / Mead Norton

Andrew, Aline, Shelby, 10, and Zachary, 5, are over the moon to be in their own home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Photo / Mead Norton





He’s fought leukaemia, twice, and survived a double lung transplant - as well as heart failure and other associated ailments that came from it.

At age 35, Andrew is a survivor.

Now, he’s overcome Tauranga’s dire housing shortage with a brand new home for himself and his family with the help of Habitat for Humanity.

Having a family and owning his own home were two life milestones Andrew thought he would never achieve due to his health issues.

Andrew, who spoke on the condition his family’s last name was not used, was 16 when he was diagnosed with leukaemia. He fought it off with chemotherapy but the cancer returned and his lungs were significantly damaged. Eventually, in 2018, “my lungs finally gave up“.

After 12 months of being plugged into oxygen, Andrew received a double lung transplant in February 2019.

The trauma of surgery and treatment damaged some of Andrew’s other organs and affected his ability to work full-time. He was effectively “living on immunosuppressants and every vaccine possible” when he met partner Aline and her children Shelby, 10, and Zachary, 5.

The four moved into Andrew’s parents’ home while his parents rented a place to live - such was Andrew’s need for a warm, dry home environment. Andrew and Aline’s efforts to buy their own home fell flat with every mortgage broker or bank meeting.

Last year, the couple “nearly lost” Shelby, who was rushed to hospital and later diagnosed as having type 1 diabetes. The money for her treatment is not funded by Pharmac.

Despite these adversities, the family received a life-changing silver lining this week.

In a quiet section of Sanctuary Point yesterday, the family took possession of their new home as part of Habitat for Humanity’s rent-to-buy Progressive Home Ownership system.

“I never thought I would have children in my life. I thought it was me and my dog forever,” Andrew tells the Bay of Plenty Times.

Andrew, Aline and 10-year-old Shelby are over the moon to be in their own home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Photo / Mead Norton

Dogs Maggie and schnauzer Archie will join the family in their new three-bedroom, two-bathroom, home.

As he stands inside his new living room area after a blessing at the modern and bright property, Andrew says: “I couldn’t have even dreamed this, not in my wildest dreams.”

“I’ve lived in good homes but never to this standard. I’m really looking forward to seeing what difference this makes to me, to have the ability to exercise and wander around, it helps to reduce pain levels and things like that,” he said.

“It’s exciting.”

Standing alongside Andrew, Aline pays tribute to Habitat for Humanity “which works so hard for so many families in New Zealand”.

“To have this opportunity, it’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel. We can breathe, we can breathe better,” Aline said.

Habitat for Humanity New Zealand operates a hand-up, not hand-out support to help people who otherwise would not be able to achieve home ownership through programmes such as Progressive Home Ownership.

Central region chief executive Nic Greene says the non-profit organisation buys the houses and arranges the builds but it is families, such as Andrew’s, who make them homes.

“These families have often been living in unsuitable housing situations and wouldn’t otherwise be able to achieve their home ownership goals without some support. We’re proud to partner with our Progressive Home Ownership families, offering affordable rental payments and ongoing support to help them on the path to becoming homeowners.”

At the blessing yesterday, Greene says there are many families struggling for housing and Habitat for Humanity is doing all it can.

“It’s undeniable how deserving you are,” he tells Andrew.

Venture Developments’ Willy Bedford, who is building the home, says his team is rapt to help.

Andrew and Aline holding the keys to their own home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Photo / Mead Norton

Bedford tells the Bay of Plenty Times he and about 15 others involved in the project went to school with Andrew, which made this build “a real humbling and inspiring process”.

The blessing of Andrew and Aline’s new home was one of two for Habitat for Humanity yesterday - another family also received keys to their new home, a few doors down the road.

Progressive Home Ownership Fund

The Government’s $400 million Progressive Home Ownership Fund offers providers such as Habitat for Humanity funding to buy homes that are then used in rent-to-buy, shared equity, or leasehold arrangements.

Through this, a home’s eventual purchase price is agreed at the time a family move in, when they first sign an agreement with Habitat. This is based on the home valuation at that time.

The first five years are a rental period, after which - providing all conditions have been met such as rent paid - the family move on to a Long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement, effectively becoming homeowners in occupation. At some point, usually within 10 years, the family will secure a mortgage to purchase the home outright from Habitat for Humanity.

Rent paid to date, less Habitat for Humanity’s expenses, will be credited to form part of the deposit. Existing equity will also be leveraged, as the home will most probably have increased in value. KiwiSaver and other savings can also be used. At this point, the families become independent homeowners.

The programme is aimed at helping lower-to-medium income households unlikely to be able to buy a home without a reasonable level of financial and non-financial support; first-home buyers who can service a mortgage but don’t have a sufficient deposit; and households that have at or above median incomes but don’t earn enough to service a low-deposit home loan at current house prices.

The average median house price in Tauranga is $1.23m.

Research released three months ago estimated the city’s existing housing shortage was up to 5300 homes, potentially growing to just under 9000 homes in 10 years, with flow-on effects for surrounding areas and house prices.

Habitat for Humanity is accepting expressions of interest from families for an upcoming build at West Dune, Pāpāmoa. People can visit the organisation’s website for more information.































