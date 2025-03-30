Advertisement
Cancer fight: Te Puke School movie night fundraiser for mum’s treatment

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read

Friends Eden Best, 8, Esmae Crane, 7, can’t wait for the movie night fundraiser on April 5 at Fairhaven School for Esmae’s mother Sarena, who is battling cancer. Photo / David Hall

Friends and parents of a Te Puke school family have banded together to run a movie night fundraiser for one of their own facing adversity.

Te Puke woman Sarena Crane is facing terminal bowel cancer and hopes a treatment available in Mexico will help to give her more time with her family.

Friends and parents at Fairhaven School, Kate Perrett and Laura Cowless, and teachers Alicia Best and Sandy Hollinshead, have organised a movie night at the school field to raise funds for Crane’s treatment.

The 46-year-old’s treatment, plus additional costs to keep her family going, are estimated to cost $150,000.

Alicia Best, whose daughter Eden was good friends with Crane's daughter Esmae, said a group of supporters had planned the "massive fundraiser".

Space Jam will be playing at the Fairhaven School field at 7pm on April 5 and people wanting to attend are asked to bring a koha (donation).

“Over half the staff from Fairhaven School are volunteering on the night,” Best said.

“We are hoping to get as many people as possible to raise as much as possible to get Sarena’s treatment covered.”

The shirts that eight-year-old Eden Best has designed to support the Crane family. Photo / Supplied
Best hoped at least 2500 people would attend the fundraiser, which would have a sausage sizzle, a Raglan Kettle Korn stall, a bake sale, a glow stick stall, food trucks, and a silent auction.

Best said local businesses had donated vouchers as prizes for the event.

Real estate agent Arun Mehan was sponsoring the night along with The Broadcast Co, New World Te Puke and AIM Hire Tauranga.

MC Atutahi Henare will be on the mic.

Best’s daughter, Eden Best, aged 8, was also selling T-shirts she designed herself to raise more funds for the Cranes.

“She has sold 50 so far and has raised more than $350 for the family.”

She will take pre-orders for T-shirts at the April 5 movie night to continue raising money.

