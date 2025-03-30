Friends Eden Best, 8, Esmae Crane, 7, can’t wait for the movie night fundraiser on April 5 at Fairhaven School for Esmae’s mother Sarena, who is battling cancer. Photo / David Hall

Friends Eden Best, 8, Esmae Crane, 7, can’t wait for the movie night fundraiser on April 5 at Fairhaven School for Esmae’s mother Sarena, who is battling cancer. Photo / David Hall

Friends and parents of a Te Puke school family have banded together to run a movie night fundraiser for one of their own facing adversity.

Te Puke woman Sarena Crane is facing terminal bowel cancer and hopes a treatment available in Mexico will help to give her more time with her family.

Friends and parents at Fairhaven School, Kate Perrett and Laura Cowless, and teachers Alicia Best and Sandy Hollinshead, have organised a movie night at the school field to raise funds for Crane’s treatment.

The 46-year-old’s treatment, plus additional costs to keep her family going, are estimated to cost $150,000.

Alicia Best said, whose daughter Eden was good friends with Crane’s daughter Esmae, said a group of supporters had planned the “massive fundraiser”. this massive fundraiser,” Best said.