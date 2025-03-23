- Twelve people were injured in a crash involving Canadian hockey players on the Napier-Taupō Road.
- A 57-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving causing injury.
- The teams were travelling to Tauranga for games, which have now been cancelled.
Members of touring Canadian youth hockey teams are in a “state of shock” after their van was involved in a serious crash travelling from Napier to Tauranga yesterday.
A driver has been charged after 12 people were injured in the crash between a van and an SUV on the Napier-Taupō Road.
The crash was reported near Rangitāiki School, at the Taupō end of State Highway 5, at about 10.30am on Sunday. The highway was closed and fully reopened at 1.20pm.