Updated

Canadian hockey players injured in serious crash on Napier-Taupō Road

Multimedia journalist ·Bay of Plenty Times·
  • Twelve people were injured in a crash involving Canadian hockey players on the Napier-Taupō Road.
  • A 57-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving causing injury.
  • The teams were travelling to Tauranga for games, which have now been cancelled.

Members of touring Canadian youth hockey teams are in a “state of shock” after their van was involved in a serious crash travelling from Napier to Tauranga yesterday.

A driver has been charged after 12 people were injured in the crash between a van and an SUV on the Napier-Taupō Road.

The crash was reported near Rangitāiki School, at the Taupō end of State Highway 5, at about 10.30am on Sunday. The highway was closed and fully reopened at 1.20pm.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash on SH5 in Rangitāiki during the weekend.
A group including Canadian under-16 and under-18 hockey team members were in the van travelling to Tauranga after being hosted by Hawke’s Bay Hockey.

A spokesperson from Hawke’s Bay Hockey said the group enjoyed hosting the team on Friday and Saturday.

“We heard they were involved in the accident, which we were really sad to hear, and our thoughts are with them all.”

The teams were travelling to Tauranga for additional games.

State Highway 5, near Rangitaiki School Road, Taupō district. Image/Google Streetview
Tauranga Hockey Association general manager Megan Cleverley said the teams were on their way to play games against Mount Maunganui and Ōtūmoetai College teams.

“We’ve now cancelled [the games] obviously,” Cleverley said.

“They’re still in a bit of a state of shock, and certainly our thoughts are with them, it’s terrible.”

She said the association was aware that a few girls were still in hospital overnight, but did not know the extent of their injuries.

“We wish them all the best because they’re supposed to be heading to Harbour [Auckland] after us.”

A 57-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving causing injury and is expected to appear in the Tauranga District Court today.

