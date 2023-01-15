Coastal or inland, there are numerous camping spots in the Bay of Plenty. Photo: Andrii Biletskyi/123RF

Coastal or inland, there are numerous camping spots in the Bay of Plenty. Photo: Andrii Biletskyi/123RF

Staring into starry skies, lounging in lakes, climbing a mountain — camping spots around the Bay of Plenty offer these things and more. But not every Kiwi is a natural outdoorsman, and knowing where they are and what you should bring can be daunting. Journalist and sometimes-camper Laura Smith offers some insight on local camping.

Whether you are freedom camping, pitching up a tent or staying at a holiday park, the Bay of Plenty has plenty of options.

The first thing to do is check the forecast — you don’t want to be caught out unawares with your newly purchased tent blowing into Lake Rerewhakaaitu or your camper blowing over in the wind.

If things are looking good, and fingers crossed they are, decide on a destination.

In inland Bay of Plenty, there are a number of lakeside campsites. The less-seasoned camper wanting to dip their toes into the camping world might try somewhere like Blue Lake TOP 10 holiday park at Tikitapu. It has plenty of facilities like kitchens and showers, and a range of accommodation options for both powered and non-powered camping and motorhome sites, as well as cabins and units.

Rotorua's Blue Lake, or Lake Tikitapu, is a popular spot for walkers, swimmers, jet-skiers and holidaymakers. Photo / Laura Smith

There are plenty of places and activities nearby, including the other nearby lakes and The Redwoods.

Across the Bay, the Tauranga Tourist Park offers something similar in terms of accommodation: power sites, non-powered sites and cabins can be booked, although it is wise to call ahead and see if there are any spaces.

For those looking to be a little further from civilisation, there are two Department of Conservation camping sites at Lake Rerewhakaaitu.

Access is open to cars, campervans and caravans but, as for any campsite, it’s a good idea to check there is space for reservations.

There are 25 non-powered campsites at the Brett Rd location, and 51 at Ash Pitt Rd.

Boats can be launched at both, and tap water can be used after boiling.

Aside from obvious on-the-lake activities, like kayaking and fishing, there are numerous walking tracks nearby, including the impressive Maunga Kākaramea.

Lake Rerewhakaaitu, about a half-hour drive from Rotorua, offers plenty of summer activities. Photo / Laura Smith

Down by the coast, there is the Matatā Campsite, a family camp that has 80 non-powered sites. The town’s shops are a short walk back up the road and the site is near Whakatāne. As with all DoC campsites, information can be found on its website. This includes freedom camping on conservation land.

Check out campsites before you head off, and it’s never a bad idea to stop by local i-Site for up-to-date information and knowledge on the area you are travelling in.

There are lots of holiday parks and private camping sites around the east of the Bay, with several in the Ōpōtiki area.

But there are also freedom camping spots such as at Te Ahiaua, locally known as the pipi beds. A caravan toilet site is close by, and the site itself is near the tidal mouth of the Waiotahe River and beach.

It is a popular spot known for its fishing, surfing, and swimming.

Of course, it is always important to remind folks to be tidy and environmentally friendly while camping; properly dispose of waste and leave nothing behind.

Make sure you figure out what you need to bring to suit the destination — if there are no kitchen facilities check the gas bottle levels and make sure you pack your plates.

Ensure you have warm and cool clothing. Other things to bring include suncreen, insect repellent, torch, tent, sleeping bag and mat. Scour the web for some guides to check off other things you might not have thought of.

Department of Conservation heritage and visitors director Andy Roberts said it was advising anyone venturing outdoors this summer to follow the Tiaki Promise: protect nature, keep New Zealand clean, be prepared, drive carefully and show respect.

“We share our land, rivers, lakes and oceans with vulnerable wildlife, plants and heritage and we all need to play our part in caring for New Zealand.”

He said to visit its website or local DoC visitor centre for information on how to tread lightly, stay safe, respect New Zealand’s nature and really make the most of your time outdoors over the summer.

“Importantly, people should follow the Land Safety Code, know the rules around sharing the water with marine mammals and check their dog is permitted before heading out.”

DOC’s advice for responsible campers: