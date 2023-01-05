It was wet and windy at the Pāpāmoa Domain. Photo / Zoe Hunter

Wind and rain have put a dampener on summer fun in the Bay of Plenty for some as campgrounds empty out and beaches close to swimmers.

But despite the forecast, some “brave” campers waited out the storm.

The Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel Peninsula were in line for more wet weather over the coming days, according to MetService, with heavy rain warnings in force and heavy swells expected to round out the rest of the week.

At Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park, Hamish Fenemor had been camping with his wife and teenage daughter for the past four days.

The family had travelled from Cambridge for a holiday break.

However, Fenemor was the last man standing after he sent his wife and daughter home to keep dry.

”It is starting to get a bit wet now. We thought they might as well go home.”

Fenemor said he had to stay back for work anyway and decided to wait until the weather cleared and the tent dried before packing up.

Despite the weather, Fenemor said their holiday was “brilliant”.

”We got lots of exercise up the Mount. Even though there’s been the odd shower, it’s been brilliant here.”

Mount Maunganui Beachside Holiday Park manager Mark Hales said most of the campers headed home yesterday morning because of the wet weather.

Many wanted to book into the cabins but their accommodation was “fully booked”, he said, while some campers also cut their stays a day short because of the storm.

Despite people leaving, he said more caravans and holidaymakers were arriving but would likely be in the accommodation.

”Bookings have been great. The weather has just put a dampener on things but our bookings are looking good.”

He hoped the weather would clear soon.

David Aflallo, general manager of Tasman Holiday Parks New Zealand, said most campers left their sites yesterday as the wet weather settled in.

”I can see two or three tents out there, they are the brave ones.”

For Rotorua camper David Cossar, the rain had proved too challenging to stick to the plan of staying at the Holdens Bay Holiday Park with family until Saturday.

Yesterday he said they would be packing up the tents and camping gear to head home.

Levin resident David Cossar was camping at Rotorua's Holdens Bay Holiday Park with family and pooch Conbi. Photo / Laura Smith

His family had travelled from Levin and Hamilton to be together at the campsite and had planned it “ages” ago.

They had arrived on January 2 and Cossar said they would have left sooner had the wind been any worse.

“We are quite sheltered here.”

He said they visited Rotorua every few years and had intended to spend time kayaking and enjoying the lakes. However, the weather had put a stop to those plans and they figured as it was not going to get any better they would head home.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said a further 180-240mm of rain was expected for parts of the Bay of Plenty and 140-200mm in the Coromandel over the coming days.

A large high-pressure system parked east of the Chatham Islands was blocking the low from making much progress across the country, resulting in a prolonged period of rain.

“A brief reprieve in the severe weather will come towards the end of the weekend, but for those wondering when summer is returning, you’ll have to wait a little longer,” Owen said.

“Another sub-tropical low is expected to head our way mid-next week bringing significant weather to the North Island once again.

“As this system has yet to develop the exact details remain uncertain, however, heavy rain and gale-force winds are likely for the northeast of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

In Tauranga, 70.8mm of rain was expected to fall yesterday, while a total of 19.1mm was expected in Rotorua.

Owens said winds were expected to ease gradually today, however, gusts could be between 40km/h and 50km/h.

Juicy Fest Tauranga was expected to go ahead at Trustpower Baypark today according to organiser Glenn Meikle who was at Napier’s Park Island yesterday setting up for the local event with a crowd of up to 10,000 expected.

He said although “rain, rain, rain” was forecast, there were breaks, and the wind was more of an issue than rain.

“We’ll give it a go... at the end of the day, we’ll make sure it’s safe.”

Rain at concerts did not necessarily mean bad news, he said, as people partied on with raincoats and hats.

Surf lifesaving reps were urging people to stay out of the water yesterday as large swells, debris and rips made it dangerous at beaches closed to swimmers.

Waihī, Bowentown, Mount Maunganui, Maketū, and Pukehīna beaches were all closed on Wednesday.

Eastern Region Surf Lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said a lot more beaches were closed as it was “blowing a gale” onshore, with a messy surf and discoloured debris-filled water.

“It doesn’t look inviting at all.”

MetService’s marine overview showed gusts of 68.5km/h from the northeast at Tay St, and 3.3m waves.

Gibbons-Campbell said it was not suitable for surfers or swimmers.

“If you are silly enough to ignore the signs, tell someone and have someone looking out for you.”

He said if someone got into trouble, they should relax, ride it out and raise their hand.

Lifeguards would be at clubs, but the weather will make it more challenging for them to help if needed, given the low visibility.