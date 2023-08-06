Fire crews from Tauranga, Greerton and Mount Maunganui attended a small fire at a Maunganui Rd building last night. Photo / File

Fire crews from Tauranga, Greerton and Mount Maunganui attended a small fire at a Maunganui Rd building last night. Photo / File

The cause of a fire inside a Mount Maunganui building is under investigation while the likely cause of a ‘well-involved” home in Te Kaka is unknown.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) shift manager said three fire crews from Mount Maunganui, Tauranga and Greerton stations attended a small fire inside the Mount building and arrived on the scene about 10.35pm yesterday and the fire was put by 11.04pm.

The shift manager said the cause of the fire was being investigated by a FENZ fire risk investigator but would not say which street the fire was on.

She declined to confirm more details about the street and property involved.

Meanwhile, there was a house fire in Te Kaha in Ōpōtiki district reported to FENZ at 10.53pm yesterday.

The shift manager said fire crews from Waihau Bay and Ōpōtiki stations responded and the house was “well-involved” when firefighters arrived but there were no details available about the likely cause of the blaze.

She said there were no reports that any of the occupants had been injured.

Today police and emergency service staff were notified of a crash involving two vehicles on Waihi Rd in Judea at about 10 am, but there were no reports of injuries according to a FENZ spokesman.

