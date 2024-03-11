Busy start to term for Katikati College athletes

Madison Baird hitting outside with Alize, Tia Maraea and Harlem in support.

KATIKATI COLLEGE SPORT

It has been a busy term one with plenty of sport happening at Katikati College.

This year we have had swimming sports day, plenty of volleyball, 3x3 basketball, athletics sports day and ultimate. Students have attended motocross, mountain biking and surf lifesaving.

Swimming sports

The fun day was held in February in age-groups. The final house results were:

MacMillan first, Stewart second, Gledstanes third, Mulgan fourth.

February 16 was competitive swimming day and 13 finalists went through to Thames Valley.





TVSS swimming results

March 6 was the TVSS schools in the Thames Memorial Pool. Placings were:

Liam May - first - 100m free, second 50m back

Jenna Pooley - first 50m back, first 100m back, third 50m breaststroke

Byron McIntyre - second 50m back, third 100m IM

Georgia Walter - second 50m back, second 100m back, second 50m free

Paige Hickisey - third 100m IM, third 50m breaststroke

We also placed second in the 4 x 25m U15 Girls Medley relay and fourth in the U15 Boys 4 x 25m freestyle relay

Year 13 house leaders.

Oceans ‘24

A successful National Junior Lifesaving Championships was attended by Katikati College students with Year 7s Monty Groenewald and Bodhi May coming away with a national title in the board relay. With ex-pupil Keaton White as head coach and Jack Harray assistant coach, the team had a solid weekend of results.

Monty Groenewald - first - U11/12 board relay, second - U12 composite team sprint, third U13 board race.

Bodhi May - first U11/12 board relay

Georgia Walter - second U14 diamond, third - U14 board rescue

Blake Stevens and Georgia Walter - third - U13/14 mixed Grand Cameron

Byron McIntyre - third - U13 board rescue

Apart from the medals, all nine members of the team made lots of semis and finals.

The Oceans ‘24 sports team.





Volleyball

Katikati College has five secondary teams competing in the Tauranga Volleyball competition, three senior and two junior.

The two senior A teams are also competing in the Bay of Plenty competition which is the qualifying comp for NZSS Nationals starting March 18. Senior A Boys and Girls have had a tough road in the BOP comp, it being one of the premier competitions in New Zealand but they have made huge improvements and will go into nationals in Palmerston North with confidence. Both senior teams are coached by ex-pupils with Afuhia Uilou and Ethan Fraser coming back to lend their expertise and support to these teams.



