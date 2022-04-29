Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Businesses slammed to the wall as customers close their wallets

6 minutes to read
Rising costs and inflation continue to hit some businesses hard. Photo / Getty Images

Rising costs and inflation continue to hit some businesses hard. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Rising costs and skyrocketing inflation could send more businesses to the wall as customers tighten their belts and close their wallets.

Retailer confidence is grim as industry reports show most are expected to increase their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.