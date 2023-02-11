Business Digest: Work 36 hours paid for 40 in wellness initiative

Got business news? Email zoe.hunter@nzme.co.nz or carmen.hall@nzme.co.nz. Photo / Supplied.

Work 36 hours paid for 40 in wellness initiative

Stratum Consultants has reduced its working week closing its offices every Friday at noon but paying staff for a 40-hour week.

Chief executive Mel Lewis said the Bay of Plenty land development and land utilisation consultancy firms had always been a people-centric organisation, however, it was particularly proud to be leading the way with a true reduced working week for its people.

Believing that a level of flexibility is now expected in any workplace, and this approach not always supporting the creation of the “well” workplace desired, Stratum trialled a reduction in working hours with its employees working 36 hours.

The six-month trial was successful, and the change had now been implemented, Lewis said.

‘‘The benefits of a ‘well’ workplace are widely known, with improvements in retention, productivity and engagement.’'

Stratum Consultants chief executive Mel Lewis. Photo / Supplied

There had also been benefits from a recruitment perspective with increases in applications for vacancies.

‘‘We’re contacted regularly about possible roles in the future.’'

Lewis said it had not seen a direct correlation in profitability, and ‘‘our customers have not been impacted either, which is pleasing’'.

‘‘The initiative does have a cost to the business, but the directors see our reduced working week as an investment in the health and wellness of our people and their families, which supports better long-term results in an increasingly competitive marketplace.’'

Stratum Consultants has a strong presence in the Bay of Plenty and the central North Island with about 50 team members based throughout Tauranga, Rotorua and Te Puke offices. Staff comprises of civil engineers, structural engineers, geotechnical engineers, resource management planners, surveyors, project managers and administrators.

Want a job? Kiwifruit industry is hiring

Job seekers can get a taste of what it’s like to work in the kiwifruit industry next month at a hiring day which will use virtual reality (VR) technology to bring the vacancies to life.

Western Bay of Plenty seasonal kiwifruit employers have joined forces with the Ministry of Social Development and are keen to meet people who were looking for work.

They wanted to promote upcoming vacancies and talk about what working in the industry entails.

Jobs on offer include seasonal packhouse and orchard roles, as well as more permanent career opportunities.

Ministry for Social Development regional commissioner Mike Bryant said anyone curious about what kiwifruit picking and pruning involves can strap on a headset and see what it’s like to work in a kiwifruit orchard through virtual reality.

In addition to seasonal opportunities, VR users can explore a variety of jobs and career paths.

Virtual reality was an innovative and interactive way of connecting job seekers to local employers and giving people a taste of work in various industries by simulating actual tasks.

“We’re committed to connecting people into work and our hope is for attendees to walk away with a job,” Bryant said.

“There are loads of jobs and it’s free so pop down and check it out.”

The event was at the Greerton Community Hall, 1257 Cameron Rd on Thursday, March 2, from 10am to 1pm.

Scholarship changes life as university beckons

Receiving a Bay of Plenty Education Trust scholarship has changed Zaide Farrell’s life path.

Farrell who recently graduated from Katikati College has long wanted to study at university but didn’t think he could afford it.

“I wanted to go to university to pursue these big ideas of mind. “I thought the opportunity would be taken away from me given my economic situation. But the scholarship has made it all possible.’'

Farrell was one of 15 Western Bay of Plenty students to receive the BOP Education Trust’s Science, Technology and Emerging Industries Scholarship in the latest annual round.

The $6000 scholarship would be paid in instalments during the course of his degree at The University of Victoria in Wellington.

Farrell had a yearning to study philosophy and physics. He wants to “push the boundary between science and the human condition”.

All up, the Trust has committed to gifting $126,000 from its coffers in this latest scholarship round – there are six Eastern BOP recipients too.

Receiving a Bay of Plenty Education Trust scholarship has changed Zaide Farrell’s (centre) life path. Photo / Supplied

BOP Education Trust chairman Nick Earl said the number of recipients to receive the scholarship over the years now stands at 366.

The scholarship value had increased over time, with the total amount gifted now nudging the $2 million mark. A total of $1,961,750 has been gifted.

This year’s other Western Bay of Plenty recipients were: Binew Illangamudalige and Kel Iggulden both of Tauranga Boys’ College, Charlie Colquhoun and Nadia Harmine both of Otumoetai College, Eli Samuels of Te Wharekura O Mauao, Emilie Arthur and Tegan Sloan both of Mt Maunganui College, Hannah Mollier of Te Puke High School, Hunter Ririnui and Kennedy de Bono both of Tauranga Girls College, Henry Ahearn of Bethlehem College, Rachel Shirley of Aquinas College, and Ruby Hugglestone and Jessica Rolleston both of Papamoa College.

The scholarship winners are determined by the individual colleges / high schools, and colleges with more than 1000 students eligible for two scholarships.

The BOP Education Trust also supports the Western BOP InStep Programme and its equivalent - ToiEDA - in Whakatane. The board has a Future Leaders Programme and, in recent years, has launched a supplementary grant initiative aiming to advance education within the coastal Bay of Plenty. The trust is currently calling for applications for its supplementary grants. These can be submitted to the trust until March 31 by email to tom@inghammora.co.nz.

Waihī company scoops excellence award

Taharoto Road Creative, a leading marketing company based in Waihī, has been awarded the prestigious Business Excellence Award in International Marketing 2023. The award, which recognises outstanding achievement in the field of international marketing, was awarded this week, with the formal presentation taking place in April.

It was selected for the award in recognition of its exceptional performance in delivering innovative and effective marketing solutions to clients across the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, and Auckland regions.

Taharoto Road Creative managing director Matt Nicholson said the company was thrilled and honoured.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have worked tirelessly to bring innovative marketing solutions to our clients. We are proud to be recognised as one of the top marketing companies in the world. A big feat for a small business in a small regional town.”

The company originally started as a side project in a spare bedroom.

The Business Excellence Award in International Marketing 2023 was judged by Acquisition International’s expert research panel, in recognition of the outstanding achievements of marketing professionals and companies around the world and began seven years ago.

Partnership provides life-saving training to wind turbine industry

A partnership between Tauranga company Vertical Horizonz (VHNZ) and Meridian Energy is delivering life-saving emergency response training to the Meridian workforce in a bid to reduce serious workplace injuries.

The workplace health and safety training provider’s partnership and collaboration with Meridian Energy adapts emergency training for some of New Zealand’s most high-risk workforce.

VHNZ chief operating officer Marcus Bathan said the partnership between the two organisations reflected a deep, mutual commitment to the safety of its people.

“Our company was founded to empower individuals, organisations and industries. We want all New Zealanders to be able to access the tools they need to survive and thrive in their industry of choice. We play our part in this by delivering real training that saves lives.

“Our values greatly align with those of Meridian, and this has enabled us to work together to significantly upskill their workforce with a practical, purposeful training regime, which includes real-time scenarios that put their learnings to the test.”

Meridian Energy’s health and safety business partner and principal co-ordinator, Bobby Ball, said Meridian needed quality training that was tailored and fit for purpose.

Meridian identified targeted training as one of our top critical risk controls and VHNZ has proven it can deliver quality training that can really make a difference in a real-life emergency, he said.

Vertical Horizonz (VHNZ) chief operating officer Marcus Bathan. Photo / Supplied

“Through this training, we put a hefty focus on the unique set of problems a wind farm and a wind turbine pose. These problems range from limited access, extreme weather conditions, restricted access to medical assistance, limited rescue team members, and height risk to name a few.

“Accidents happen. And when they happen in the workplace and involve high-risk work, we need to have the best training to ensure our people can navigate a serious accident without causing further harm.”

Trainee, Etienne Mostert, said the training received and the final day out in the field practising the skills in a real-life situation was invaluable.

“I’m much more confident in my abilities to respond to a serious accident after our training scenario. You never know how you’ll act in a situation like that - but now I feel like I could not only handle the stress but also be an effective team member by providing life-saving help to someone in need.”







