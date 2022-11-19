Business digest: New One NZ concept store, new MRI, awards announced

Rotorua's new MRI machine. Photo / Supplied



$4m diagnostic clinic upgrade for Rotorua

TRG Imaging Rotorua has completed a $4 million upgrade to its medical imaging clinic.

The upgrade included installing a new state-of-the-art 3Teslar medical resonance imaging (3T MRI) machine.

TRG Imaging Rotorua service manager Debbie Cartwright said the investment in the clinic and scanning equipment, including a new CT scanner early next year, was a game changer for the Te Whatu Ora Lakes.

"We are really excited to be able to expand our diagnostic imaging services and bring this world-leading technology to the region to meet the growing healthcare needs of our community."

Cartwright said the new machine gave doctors more detailed imagery, resulting in faster and more accurate reporting.

"Importantly, because this machine is now in Rotorua, patients will no longer need to travel long distances and with a bigger open bore size, the whole MRI experience is made a lot more comfortable, especially for patients who suffer from claustrophobia."

The 3T machine was ideal for imaging small bones, vascular, breast, and musculoskeletal tissues, as well as neurological MRIs, she said.

"Ultimately, this new MRI machine provides superior imaging and shortened scan times."

Sneak peek at new concept store

Rotorua got a sneak peek at how the new One NZ retail stores will look once the business rebrands from Vodafone in early 2023.

A "concept store" was unveiled last week in the Rotorua Central shopping centre after being fitted out in the brand's new look, although it will continue trading as Vodafone for the next few months.

One NZ's Shane Woods said it was using the concept store to trial new colours, layout, and functionality.

"The gradual transition from Vodafone to One NZ will take a few months and we will work through a programme to roll out the new format across the country.

"We're really proud of the Rotorua store. We wanted to put customers at the core of the design and unlock the magic of technology by creating smarter, more comfortable retail spaces – with a modern New Zealand look and feel."

The store had two main areas, including a space to engage with customers and a tech cave space.

Woods said the transition to One NZ meant the company could invest more in Aotearoa, including updating the retail experience.

"Rotorua is a wonderful place to bring this new concept store to life. It's got a great team, a diverse and supportive community, and receives people from across the country. We can't wait to hear what people think."

Diners return to on-premise dining as takeaway drops in popularity

Dining in is back on the menu as takeaway orders slow, a Restaurant Association survey has revealed.

The latest Restaurant Association Diner Survey found diners nationwide were returning to on-premise dining with an average increase of dining-out frequency of 25 per cent in the past year.

Since 2021, average takeaway frequency decreased by 25 per cent, while 29 per cent of diners also said they intend over the next six months to continue to buy fewer takeaways.

Average dining-out frequency was set to increase further, with one in three people saying they intended to dine out more. Only 6 per cent said they intend to dine out less.

The responses come from the latest survey from the Restaurant Association, which looked at the eating out habits of the New Zealand consumer.

Responses were collated from 2000 New Zealanders, who revealed the role eating out played in their daily lives.

Thousands visit for biennial BOP Garden & Art festival

Thousands of people were expected to have visited the Bay of Plenty this past week for the BOP Garden & Art festival, which pumped nearly $3m into the region's economy in 2020.

The biennial festival ran from November 17 to 20.

Findings from a Tauranga City Council–conducted survey released earlier this week showed the 2020 festival attracted more than 20,000 attendees, about 30 per cent of those from out of town.

The gross benefit of the 2020 festival was equal to $2.7m.

BOP Garden & Art Festival director Marc Anderson said while the event provided a "wonderful" four days out for people to be inspired by the gardening and artistic talent within the district, it was also responsible for people putting "a good deal" of money back into the community.

That was especially pleasing after lean Covid years, he said.

"Because of the scale of the festival and the amount of people involved, it generates significant revenue and stimulates the local economy."

The festival has been running since 2001.

EastPack announces $30 million notes issue for NZ investors

Post-harvest kiwifruit company EastPack has announced it intends to raise $30m via an issue of five-year subordinated notes to New Zealand investors.

EastPack, which has sites across the Bay of Plenty including Te Puke, Edgecumbe, Ōpōtiki, and Katikati, will have the ability to take oversubscriptions of up to $10m.

The amount raised will help expand packing capacity at EastPack, including processing and packing efficiency.

Subordinated notes are a type of debt security in which the note holder's claim to the company's assets ranks behind those of secured note and senior debt holders if the company is wound up.

The minimum interest rate for the notes will be 8.5 per cent per annum, paid quarterly in arrears. The interest rate is set annually and will be set at the higher of the minimum rate or the five-year government bond plus 4.5 per cent. The initial interest rate is 8.9 per cent per annum.

At its discretion, EastPack may redeem the notes at any time after three years. There is no intention to list the notes on the NZX debt market but the notes will be tradeable via Syndex.

Lead underwriter and specialist primary sector investment company MyFarm Investments has underwritten $15m of the capital raising. MyFarm is also the lead broker for the issue; the arranger is M C Capital Limited.

EastPack chief executive Hamish Simson said in the next five years, kiwifruit volumes were

set to grow significantly with Zespri's latest five-year outlook seeing an increase in total New Zealand Class 11 supply from 178m to 238m trays in 20262.

"To accommodate this growth in international demand, EastPack will continue to expand its packing capacity to process the additional kiwifruit from our growers.

"Most of this growth is already planted and on its way."

EastPack Chairman John Loughlin said the company had a strong track record of investment, innovation, and delivery.

"We have experienced sound financial performance since we were founded in 1980, supported by a grower-owned cooperative structure with predictable and reliable supply.

"Our business model generates strong cashflows, which means that we have been comfortable funding most of our growth via bank debt.

"This issue provides the opportunity to diversify our funding sources further, adding resilience to our balance sheet.

"Shares in EastPack can only be owned by growers but this issue provides all New Zealanders the opportunity to invest in the long-term growth of the country's number one horticultural export."

Bay companies recognised in Westpac NZ Franchise Awards 2022

Praneel Nair, from Clean Planet Rotorua, has been recognised in the Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards 2022.

Nair was awarded the Regional Master Franchisee of the Year.

Window and door repairs experts Exceed won the Excellence in Community Contribution for the automated external defibrillators (AED) units it installed on Mauao in Mount Maunganui.

The Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards celebrate the franchise community, its resilience, business acumen, hard work, and achievements.

The awards also recognise the field management staff, service providers who support franchisees nationwide, and the community involvement of many franchise brands.