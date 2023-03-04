Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Foodstuffs North Island celebrates success at annual Excellence Awards

Bay of Plenty Times
9 mins to read
Image / Getty

Image / Getty

Mac Courtney from New World Brookfield has won top recognition in Foodstuff’s North Island annual Excellence Awards.

The Excellence Awards is a long-standing event on the Foodstuffs calendar that recognises the top graduates of Foodstuffs’

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times