Bay of Plenty Times

Business digest: Ballance chief executive resigns

Bay of Plenty Times
11 mins to read
Mark Wynne, Ballance Agri-Nutrients CEO, has resigned. Photo / Supplied

Ballance Agri-Nutrients chief executive officer Mark Wynne has resigned after nearly nine years at the helm.

His last day will be September 29.

“It has been an amazing and incredibly rewarding experience to lead such

