Emirates Team New Zealand helmed by Peter Burling competes with Oracle Team USA skippered by Jimmy Spithill. Photo/Getty

Peter Burling's mother says although her son may have been at the helm, yesterday's America's Cup win was a team effort.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times after the race, Dr Heather Burling said the whole of Emirates Team New Zealand were to be congratulated.

"Peter has his hands on the helm but this was definitely a team effort."

Dr Burling, a Mount Maunganui GP, said that when the boat came in families of the team were waiting in anticipation to congratulate them.

She and husband Richard were watching the race in the front row when her son lifted the America's Cup at the prizegiving.

"We got to give them all hugs then," she said. "It was really cool to see Peter and Grant Dalton with a smile on their faces."

Dr Burling said the team had worked so hard for the winning moment.

"You look at people like Grant Dalton and the boat builders who have worked years for this moment.

"Pete has only been involved for a short time compared to the others, but they all deserved this."

Tauranga couple Astrid and Bruce Martin were also in Bermuda to see the final race, watching the action from a spectator boat.

"The boats were about 150m away from us," Mrs Martin said.

The race started with both teams enjoying clean starts before a drag race to the first mark. The Oracle Team USA boat edged just ahead but lost ground to their rivals on the run to the second mark.

By the third mark Team NZ's lead was up to 26 seconds, increasing to 34 seconds at the fourth mark.

Oracle managed to peg back their rivals slightly in the latter stages of the race, but New Zealand sealed their win in impressive style to cross the finish line 55 seconds ahead.

"We didn't just win; we absolutely annihilated them," Mrs Martin said.

Kiwi supporters in Bermuda were nervous before the race, she said.

"I noticed a woman behind me who had a Kiwi flag around her, and she could not watch the race she was so nervous," she said.

The couple booked flights in March to travel to Bermuda for the America's Cup on a hunch Team New Zealand would win.

"We just had confidence in our team, and we were so pleased that we made the right call."

Mrs Martin said neither she nor her husband had any sailing experience or knowledge.

"I think I have only ever stepped foot on a sailboat two or three times in my life."

Mrs Martin said she was impressed with how humble helmsman Peter Burling was.

"Every question he is asked, he would return the question with an answer about how wonderful his team was."