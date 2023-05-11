Two Tauranga businesses less than 3km apart were burgled within hours of each other this morning.
Police were called to a report of a person inside a Girven Rd business in Mount Maunganui about 1.30am.
A spokesman said the alleged offender left with several items.
Another burglary was reported less than 3km away, about 3.20am, at a Gloucester Rd business in Pāpāmoa.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The alleged offender took some items, the spokesman said.
Inquiries into both burglaries were taking place.