Burglaries: Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa businesses hit by thieves

Bay of Plenty Times
Two Tauranga businesses less than 3km apart were burgled within hours of each other this morning.

Police were called to a report of a person inside a Girven Rd business in Mount Maunganui about 1.30am.

A spokesman said the alleged offender left with several items.

Another burglary was reported less than 3km away, about 3.20am, at a Gloucester Rd business in Pāpāmoa.

The alleged offender took some items, the spokesman said.

Inquiries into both burglaries were taking place.

