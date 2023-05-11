Finance Minister Grant Robertson delivers his pre-budget speech to the BNZ business breakfast in Auckland. Video / Nick Dobbie

Two Tauranga businesses less than 3km apart were burgled within hours of each other this morning.

Police were called to a report of a person inside a Girven Rd business in Mount Maunganui about 1.30am.

A spokesman said the alleged offender left with several items.

Another burglary was reported less than 3km away, about 3.20am, at a Gloucester Rd business in Pāpāmoa.

The alleged offender took some items, the spokesman said.

Inquiries into both burglaries were taking place.