Fire emergency services were called out to a Cameron Road structure fire incident on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Rosalie Liddle Crawford

Fire emergency services have been called to a building fire.

Northern Fire Communications shift manager Hayley Saunders said multiple calls were received about 4pm regarding a building fire in Tauranga South.

The building is in a group of shops along Cameron Road West, between 16th and 17th Avenues, near Tauranga Hospital.

“The crew located a fire on the second floor and extinguished it.”

“We have now left the scene,” Saunders said.