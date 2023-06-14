Contemporary dancer Jared Hemopo with aspiring dancers at Katifit. Photo /Anna Menendez Photography

Choreographer Jared Hemopo has made big leaps in getting his region moving.

The Kaha Movement Choreographic Workshop held in Katikati was the first in a series of one-day workshops to be held throughout the Western Bay of Plenty bringing dance to small towns.

The contemporary dancer from Waihi Beach says the intention is to provide access and participation for performing artists and inspiring dancers in and around his area. He uses exercises, games and individual history to create movement phrases.

His work as a choreographer takes him to main centres such as Auckland and Wellington. Jared says he knows what it is like to miss a sense of community within the performing arts.

Jared was one of the successful recipients for funding from Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Creative NZ’s latest funding round of the Creative Communities Scheme to establish the workshops.

He is planning the next workshop later in the year.