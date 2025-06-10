A fallen tree earlier closed SH2 at Matatā between Manawahe and Caverhill Rds.

Flooding at the Kaikokopu Stream Bridge on State Highway 2. Photo / NZTA

NZTA said at 7.25am the road had reopened under a temporary speed limit.

Crews were attending to potholes and the planned maintenance programme had been delayed due to heavy rain, but drainage activities should be completed here by the end of week, the agency said.

A “yucky, wet, windy week” should give way to calmer weather conditions from Thursday, MetService meteorologist Michael Pauley said.

Most of the squally weather witnessed on Tuesday night eased with no risk of further thunderstorms for the majority of the Bay of Plenty, Pauley said.

“There will be some rain in the eastern Bay of Plenty.”

Fog over Bay of Plenty would clear by the afternoon, he said, giving way to clear skies, with no risk to flights.

Heavy fog on the Turret Rd bridge in Tauranga.

Despite a frigid week, the low-pressure system had temperatures in Tauranga four degrees higher than normal for this time of year.

“We have got a high of 19C today, and overnight we are looking at a low of 13C,” Pauley said.

“Temperatures will return to normal next week with an average of 17 to 13 degrees.”

Rotorua would reach 16C today with an overnight low of 11C.

Tauranga Airport recorded around 71mm, while Rotorua had 114mm of rainfall in the 24 hours up to 6am this morning.

SH29 over the Kaimāī Range experienced delays of up to two hours earlier this morning because of slips with sections still under stop/go control.

SH36 and SH30 were also partially closed due to slips and flooding at Hamurana, Tikitere and Rotomā.

Numerous local roads, including Maniatutu Rd, Poripori Rd, Waitao Rd, Mountier Rd, and Upper Ōhauiti Rd, remained closed or reduced to one lane as crews cleared debris and assessd the damage.

NZTA and Civil Defence urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and expect delays if on the road.

