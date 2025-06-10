Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times
Updated

Bay of Plenty weather: SH2 flooding, fog disrupt traffic

SunLive
3 mins to read

Flooding at the Kaikokopu Stream Bridge on State Highway 2. Photo / NZTA

Flooding at the Kaikokopu Stream Bridge on State Highway 2. Photo / NZTA

Significant flooding has closed a section of State Highway 2 at Paengaroa.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of fog covered the region this morning.

“Due to bridge flooding, SH2 is closed to light vehicles between Kaikokopu Rd and Wilson Rd South,” NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times