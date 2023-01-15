Voyager 2022 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Sinkhole appears at popular Coromandel holiday spot, road closed

A sinkhole has appeared in a street in a popular Coromandel holiday spot.

Thames Coromandel District Council announced this morning the sinkhole had appeared in a small section of Papanui Rd, Whangamata.

The affected area, opposite 213 Papanui, has been marked with cones and the road has been closed between Ruru St and Gillian St.

Side roads were still accessible.

Investigations were taking place to determine the repairs needed.

It’s understood Whangamata’s permanent population of around 4500 comprised of retirees and families swells to around 60,000 over the summer Christmas New Year period, when absentee owners and holiday makers flood the town.

