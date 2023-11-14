Voyager 2023 media awards
Bowentown cliff fall: Woman seriously injured after 20m drop

Bay of Plenty Times
A woman was seriously injured after a cliff fall in Bowentown.

A woman has been seriously injured after falling down a cliff in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokesman said police were alerted around 9.15am after a woman had fallen down a 20m cliff while on a walking track in Bowentown.

A surf rescue boat reached the woman about 10am and she was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one ambulance and one first response unit went to the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ staff also attended.



