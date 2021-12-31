Bottles thrown at Whangamata police, warning to New Year's Eve partygoers

Police warn party-goers about celebrating New Year's Eve safely after bottles were thrown at them in Williamson Park. Photo / File

Police warn party-goers about celebrating New Year's Eve safely after bottles were thrown at them in Williamson Park. Photo / File

One person has been arrested after Whangamata police had bottles thrown at them while patrolling Williamson Park overnight.

Dozens of party-goers were also fined for breaching the liquor ban.

Police in Whangamata and around the Coromandel Peninsula are now warning people to celebrate New Year's Eve safely.

Police were undertaking reassurance and visibility patrols in Williamson Park last night when bottles were thrown at them.

One person was arrested for disorder in relation to the bottle-throwing and will appear in Waihi District Court in the new year.

Police will be reviewing CCTV footage today in relation to the incident and further arrests were possible.

A total of 36 people were also issued with fines for breaching the liquor ban at Williamson Park, while 38 people were fined for the same offence in Pauanui around the surf club.

Acting Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said most of the people causing trouble and breaking the law were visitors to the area.

"It is disappointing that they would have so little regard for the local community.

"For anyone looking to celebrate New Year's Eve tonight and create trouble, be aware that police will be taking a no-tolerance approach to poor behaviour.

"Celebrate safely tonight, otherwise you might find yourself welcoming in 2022 in a police cell."

However, police say there have been a high number of people following the rules and not drinking and driving.

"We have stopped a large number of drivers and conducted breath alcohol checks and no one has been over the limit so this is a great result," Wilson said.

"Such a good result is a credit to the liquor licence operators in the town and is an example that they are taking their host responsibilities seriously."