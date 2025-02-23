Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during the closures. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes during the closures. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Planned nightly closures of State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range could affect people’s travels next week.

The stretch of highway will be closed for asphalt renewal work and maintenance activities between 8pm and 4.30am from Sunday, March 2, to Thursday, March 6.

“Works will occur on the Western (Matamata) side of Kaimai summit with SH29 to be closed to all through-traffic between the SH24 & SH28 intersections in Te Poi, on the western (Waikato) side and Cambridge Rd in Tauriko on the eastern (Bay of Plenty) side,” said a post on the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi – Waikato & Bay of Plenty Facebook page.

“Lower Kaimai residents' access will be maintained at all times during the works. Residents will need to liaise with traffic control teams onsite during closure periods.”

Road users are advised to plan their travel for daytime hours or use alternative routes and allow considerable extra time for the detours required: Light vehicles may use SH28, SH5 and SH36 via Rotorua to the south or use SH2, 26, 27 and 24 via Waihī to the north (through Karangahake Gorge, the best option for traffic to/from Auckland), while heavy vehicles should use the main SH28, SH5, SH30, SH33, SH2 detour route via Rotorua.