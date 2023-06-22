Maketū author Angie Belcher at a teen writing workshop. Photo / Penelope Coleman

Wanted: Warriors to wield pens rather than swords.

The Bay of Plenty Children’s Literature Association Bookrapt is calling all budding junior writers and illustrators to join the exciting workshops taking place on July 4 at Toi Ohomai Library.

The Pen Warriors workshop is the second major event for Bookrapt’s 40th anniversary celebrations and will be tutored by an exciting line-up of award-winning authors and librarians.

Junior writers from 4 to 6 years old will join children’s librarians Penny Guy and Julia Edgecombe for a fun session of collaborative story creation and illustration, with no writing required.

“This session runs for about 30 minutes, but children who stay longer can enjoy listening to stories while the book is photocopied so everyone can have their own copy,” says Bookrapt chairwoman Penny.

Seven to 10-year-olds can choose either one or both of the workshops offered.

These include Present a Traditional Tale with a Twist with Maketū writer Angie Belcher or Fact Finding Fun - learning how to be a fact detective for great storytelling with local junior nonfiction authors Debbie McCauley and Rachel Weston. Budding artists can join illustrator Debbie Tipuna at Make Your Mark - learn how to draw hands and heads, learn fun art tips and building skills.

Older children from 11-14 years also have the choice of attending several sessions.

In Bone Broth, international award-winning writer Lee Murray shares tips and tricks for infusing emotion into the bones of your story using show-not-tell and point of view techniques, while Carol Garden will be sharing Ten Tips for Writing a Great Zombie Story and guiding students as they put their new zombie writing skills to the test.

Funds generated by H2O Sports Bar and Renners Bar and the support of Pub Charities has made these workshops available.

Registration is now open, and spaces are limited.

To secure a spot for your child email bookraptnz@gmail.com or phone 021 024 88981.