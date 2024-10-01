Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Boaties reminded to check their moorings as bad weather looms in Bay of Plenty

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read
Concerns grow over the link between ADHD and drug use, shocking footage emerges of crash in Auckland, and the Prime Minister hints at a solution for Interislander’s woes.

Bad weather on the horizon has prompted the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to remind boat owners to check their moorings.

MetService has issued alerts ahead of a wet weather system expected on Wednesday and Thursday and said more rain could fall in the Bay of Plenty in 36 hours from Thursday than in all of September.

The council sent an email out to mooring and vessel owners on Monday afternoon warning them to be prepared for the incoming weather.

“Unfortunately, things look to be taking a turn this week with heavy rain and strong winds expected over the coming days,” a spokesperson for the council’s moorings maritime office said.

If safe to do so, we recommend heading out to your vessel and check it is secure and watertight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“There have been a couple of headlines that have chafed through lately, so check for any wear and ensure the chafe guard is positioned correctly.”

The council said boaties also need to make sure to check on the vessel and mooring once the weather has passed.

“Our team relies heavily on the public to report incidents, hazards in the water and issues with moored vessels,” a council spokesperson said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

To report anything, please call the duty harbourmaster on 0800 5KNOTS (0800 55 66 87).

- SunLive

Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times