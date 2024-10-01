Concerns grow over the link between ADHD and drug use, shocking footage emerges of crash in Auckland, and the Prime Minister hints at a solution for Interislander’s woes.

Bad weather on the horizon has prompted the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to remind boat owners to check their moorings.

MetService has issued alerts ahead of a wet weather system expected on Wednesday and Thursday and said more rain could fall in the Bay of Plenty in 36 hours from Thursday than in all of September.

The council sent an email out to mooring and vessel owners on Monday afternoon warning them to be prepared for the incoming weather.

“Unfortunately, things look to be taking a turn this week with heavy rain and strong winds expected over the coming days,” a spokesperson for the council’s moorings maritime office said.

“If safe to do so, we recommend heading out to your vessel and check it is secure and watertight.