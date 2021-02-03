Boat shot at off Mōtītī Island in Bay of Plenty

Mōtītī Island. Photo / File

Police have received a report of a boat being shot at from Mōtītī Island off the Bay of Plenty coast.

A police spokeswoman said police received the report about 1:35pm yesterday. It related to a firearm being discharged from Mōtītī Island toward a boat that had stopped off the coast of the island.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the boat, she said.

Police spoke with the victim and were making follow-up inquiries. No arrests had been made at this stage, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210202/5211.