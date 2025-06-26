“The Cherry Blossom Festival has brought colour, energy, and joy to Greerton for many years. But as we navigate challenging economic times, we are choosing to concentrate our efforts on initiatives that more directly support our Greerton Village retailers.”

Greerton Business Association chair Cameron Templer is looking for more sustainable options to help local businesses. Photo / Supplied

The festival, known for drawing large crowds and celebrating the suburb’s seasonal beauty, has long relied on community support and volunteer efforts. It was started in 2007 to herald the start of spring and the flowering of the cherry trees on Chadwick and Cameron Rds.

In more recent years, the festival has been held earlier in the season to coincide with the annual Greerton Village School Gala rather than the first appearance of cherry blossoms, with last year’s festival being renamed “Spring Fling”.

Cherry blossoms blooming in Greerton Village. Photo / George Novak

In the street alongside the school gala was a display of classic cars and hot rods, with the car club also holding an auction and bringing a band from Rotorua to perform in the village square. Roving street performers, stalls, live music and delicious food added to the festival.

The festival had only been cancelled once before – in 2020 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Templer said he extended heartfelt thanks to past contributors, including Street Machines and Customs Tauranga Inc, Greerton Village School, the Lions Club and many dedicated volunteers.

In place of this year’s festival, Templer said the association will launch a new campaign: Shop Among the Blossoms – Greerton Spring Promotion.

Free Lunch Street Theatre performed at the Greerton Village Cherry Blossom Festival 2023, which was held before the cherry trees bloomed. Photo / Supplied

It will include a shopkeeper and retailer Market Day on September 20, and a three-week campaign that aims to attract visitors with shopping promotions and village activities.

Templer said the campaign will encourage residents and visitors to explore, shop and enjoy what Greerton has to offer.

“We are confident this refreshed approach will continue to celebrate the spirit of Greerton while supporting our local business community in a more sustainable way,” Templer said.