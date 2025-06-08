Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Bethlehem locals oppose 5G tower, feel ignored by Connexa

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·SunLive·
4 mins to read

Bethlehem residents Richard Higginson, Peter Mulligan, Liz Turner, Margaret Murray-Benge, Stephen Hennesey, Russell Turner and Eric Coleman all object to the proposed 5G Tower. Photo/ Tom Eley

Bethlehem residents Richard Higginson, Peter Mulligan, Liz Turner, Margaret Murray-Benge, Stephen Hennesey, Russell Turner and Eric Coleman all object to the proposed 5G Tower. Photo/ Tom Eley

  • Some Bethlehem Rd residents oppose Connexa’s plan to erect a 5G tower outside their homes.
  • Peter Mulligan gathered 75 signatures on a petition against the proposed tower site.
  • Connexa states the tower is needed to improve mobile services, and the site was permitted under national standards.

Some residents on Bethlehem Rd in Tauranga say they feel like “guinea pigs” as a 5G cell tower is set to go up outside their homes.

Connexa says it’s a permitted site and the new tower will help ease the strain on other overloaded cell sites, improving service for customers.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times