Construction could begin once the tower received approval from the Tauranga City Council, Mulligan said.

He canvassed the neighbourhood and surrounding streets, and acquired 75 signatories on a petition rejecting the proposed tower site.

He said he approached Mayor Mahé Drysdale and the council for help, but was informed residents needed to deal with the company directly.

“We’re up to four people [at Connexa] now, all taking part,” Mulligan said.

“It is almost like whoever opens the email deals with it on the day.”

Mulligan and his wife, Kate, contacted Bill and Bev Irvine, who lodged a similar complaint about a 15m tall cell tower planned outside their Waimapu St, Greerton, home. The tower was approved by Tauranga City Council.

Bethlehem residents Richard Higginson, Peter Mulligan, Liz Turner, Margaret Murray-Benge, Stephen Hennesey, Russell Turner and Eric Coleman, says no to the proposed 5G Tower.

The council built a new footpath at the beginning of the year, further making the 73 Bethlehem site unsuitable, Mulligan said.

Bethlehem resident Stephen Hennesey said residents’ rights were being stripped away.

“We won’t stand for it.”

Liz Turner, with her husband Russell, voiced concern that residents were being silenced.

Signs along Waimapu Street, protesting the proposed cell site. Photo / David Hall

Spark New Zealand corporate relations partner Georgia Smyth said Spark owned and managed the “active” part of its network, the radio equipment, while Connexa built the physical towers.

Connexa planning and engagement lead Fiona Matthews said the planned new cell towers on Bethlehem Rd and Waimapu St would help improve Tauranga’s 4G and 5G mobile services.

Cell sites were “a vital lifeline” and were considered a part of New Zealand’s critical infrastructure along with roads, power, water, wastewater, and sewerage reticulation, she said.

The Bethlehem Rd site qualified as a permitted site under the National Environment Standards for Telecommunication Facilities regulation, and Matthews said this meant the tower could be built without a resource consent or consultation.

The location must comply with all relevant legislation, have access to power and fibre infrastructure, and be free from interference caused by existing radio infrastructure, terrain, buildings, or vegetation.

Clare Faye, and residents from Waimapu St, protest at a proposed 5G cell site. Photo / David Hall

“In the case of Bethlehem Rd and Greerton, the new cell sites must be in areas where the coverage footprint is optimised, which happen to be located within residential zones.”

Matthews said Connexa had written to properties near the proposed sites before construction began, offering residents a point of contact for any questions they may have.

Building a cell site in an industrial location would not address service issues in those areas, Matthews said.

The new sites would ease the strain on the overloaded cell sites in Bethlehem and Greerton, improving service for customers, especially for streaming, Matthews said.

“If not addressed, this issue will worsen over time.”

Tauranga City councillor Kevin Schuler said installing 5G towers enhanced critical infrastructure for the city, but placing them directly in front of people’s homes was unacceptable to residents.

Bethlehem ward councillor Kevin Schuler.

“It is a tricky situation.”

Telecommunications traditionally ran alongside roadways, Schuler said, and were “just a line of wire, underground”.

“Now you are dealing with a cell tower.”

The current regulations meant Connexa “had the right” to construct cell towers.

Any changes would need to come from the central Government, Schuler said.

MP for Tauranga Sam Uffindell says very few people want a large tower outside their home. Photo / Alex Cairns

Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell said the concerned Bethlehem residents had met with Connexa and Spark, and the companies had responded to their concerns.

“I understand the concerns of those affected... very few people want a large tower outside their home.”

Regional and provincial connectivity was a priority of the National-led government, Uffindell said.

“The key is in ensuring that the towers are located in areas that achieve the necessary high level of connectivity while minimising the impact on the public and engaging proactively with the community.”