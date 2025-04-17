Advertisement
Bethlehem Baptist Church Easter exhibit features depictions of crucifixions

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·SunLive·
2 mins to read

A cross at the Easter Journey exhibition at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Photo/ David Hall

  • Eleven men are hanging on a cross for an hour each at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
  • The exhibition, involving nearly 400 volunteers, includes immersive experiences depicting biblical scenes.
  • The event is free, open to all, and runs from April 17 to 20.

Over the Easter weekend, 11 men will hang on a cross for an hour each in an “emotional journey” as part of the Easter exhibition at Bethlehem Baptist Church, which is held every two years.

Congregation member Bryson Moulton is one of the men, and he said it would be the first time he had been up on the cross, a depiction of the crucifixion the church hosted every year.

“It is an honour and a privilege,” he said.

Bryson Moulton gets ready to play his part and will be suspended from the cross for one hour. Photo/ David Hall
He said the make-up for the role took about an hour to apply and would be a very immersive experience for visitors.

The most challenging aspects would be physically hanging on the cross and spiritual elements, he said.

“It is quite an experience.

“These guys will be seeing people’s emotions coming through.”

Moulton took three months of training to get ready for his role. Photo/ David Hall
Initially, the idea of going up on the cross came about 15 years ago, when Bethlehem Baptist Church began recruiting a team, senior pastor Craig Vernhall said.

“This is quite gruelling,” he said.

Vernhall said the one-hour stint on the cross at Tauranga’s Bethlehem Baptist Church was just one of the exhibits on display during the Easter Journey exhibition.

“Nearly 400 volunteers have worked tirelessly in preparation for the exhibition,” Vernhall said.

Certain aspects of the biblical story of Jesus have been challenging to depict, Vernhall said.

“It’s been difficult to capture this because you don’t want it to be overly gruesome.”

Visitors are transported to Bethlehem, Judea, and the Sea of Galilee in linked rooms.

Vernhall said the exhibition was held every two years and evolved, experimenting with new ideas.

“It was a lot simpler than it is now.”

This event is free and open to all.

Thursday: 3pm – 8.30pm

Friday and Saturday: 9am – 6pm

Sunday: 9am – 2.30pm

