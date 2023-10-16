Show manager Michele Reichmuth with her champion/hunting dog Tui, a black and white German short-haired pointer.

Show manager Michele Reichmuth with her champion/hunting dog Tui, a black and white German short-haired pointer.

Precious pooches are putting their best paws forward at a doggy beauty show on Labour weekend in Katikati.

Tauranga Kennel Association All Breeds Dog Championship Shows return to Katikati with approximately 550 dogs primed and ready for judging.

Secretary Michele Reichmuth says the show is well supported by dog show enthusiasts and owners from throughout the country.

‘’The show is an opportunity for everyone with a passion for dog breeding and exhibiting to get together.

‘’It’s also a lot of fun for dog fans to come along and watch. If people are looking to learn about breeds and meet breeders, or if they are interested in seeing dogs they have never seen before — this is the place to be.’’

One of the trump cards of the two-day canine spectacle is seeing rare breeds such as the skye terrier, Italian Spinone, Swedish vallhund and Portuguese water dog.

There are seven show categories at the championships.

The categories include toy dogs, gun dogs, terriers, hounds, working, non-sporting and utility and the ‘’best in show’'.

Judges are from Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Michele says there are seven groups in total followed by the finale, the best in show and reserve best in show.

The championship shows are in conjunction with BOP Gundog Club, Siberian Husky Club, The Toy Club, The Pomeranian Club and The Labrador Club.

There will also be pet-related stalls and food trucks on site.

The details

What: Tauranga Kennel Association All Breeds Dog Championship Shows

Where: Uretara Domain, Main Rd Katikati

When: October 21-22 from 8.30am.



