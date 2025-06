NZ Transport Agency has advised road users to drive with caution on the Kaimāī Range after beef tallow spilled from a truck. Photo / File

Spilt beef tallow is causing a slippery hazard on the Kaimāī Range.

NZ Transport Agency has advised road users to drive with caution on the Waikato side of State Highway 29 after the spill from a truck 3km from the intersection of SH28 and SH29.

The spill has made the road surface slippery.

A traffic management crew and vacuum truck are en route to clean up the area.