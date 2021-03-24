Beach Hop rolls into Thames for party time

Diehard fans and newcomers to the world of 50s and 60s culture are lining the streets for the first ever Thames street party at Repco Beach Hop 21.
A record 1000 participants travelled from around the country to the five day festival which kicked off yesterday.
Pukeko Educare youngsters waved from a safe viewing point at Totara as Chevrolets, Thunderbirds and Mustangs revved past.
The Thursday event was previously held in Whitianga, but event goers like Janice and Marcel Te Brake are enjoying exploring a new destination.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"We're from Te Awamutu and we thought we'd come and support Thames for a change."
Another Auckland couple who own a Whitianga bach booked two nights in a Thames bed and breakfast and said the lodgings had been "stunning".
This follows the Go Waihi Warm Up Party which took place on the streets of Waihī yesterday.
Cars roared into town welcomed by a school's kapa haka performance followed by the always popular Undie 500 relay and best dressed competition.
Next stop is Onemana tomorrow and Whangamata tomorrow night. The Beach Hop continues until Sunday. Full schedule here.
Posted by Bay of Plenty Times on Tuesday, March 23, 2021