Beach Hop rolls into Thames for party time

Cars roar into Thames today. Photo / Alison Smith

Diehard fans and newcomers to the world of 50s and 60s culture are lining the streets for the first ever Thames street party at Repco Beach Hop 21.

A record 1000 participants travelled from around the country to the five day festival which kicked off yesterday.

Pukeko Educare youngsters waved from a safe viewing point at Totara as Chevrolets, Thunderbirds and Mustangs revved past.

The Thames Power Cruise today. Photo / Alison Smith

The Thursday event was previously held in Whitianga, but event goers like Janice and Marcel Te Brake are enjoying exploring a new destination.

Cars in Thames today. Photo / Alison Smith

"We're from Te Awamutu and we thought we'd come and support Thames for a change."

Another Auckland couple who own a Whitianga bach booked two nights in a Thames bed and breakfast and said the lodgings had been "stunning".

Lady Rae-Mae Crawford and Kate Donnelly the steampunk sisters. Photo / Alison Smith

This follows the Go Waihi Warm Up Party which took place on the streets of Waihī yesterday.

Cars roared into town welcomed by a school's kapa haka performance followed by the always popular Undie 500 relay and best dressed competition.

Kay-Anne and Matthew Joe get into the spirit at The Green Grocer Thames. Photo / Alison Smith

Next stop is Onemana tomorrow and Whangamata tomorrow night. The Beach Hop continues until Sunday. Full schedule here.