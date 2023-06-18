Matt Wallis marked his 220th game for Te Puke Sports with two tries in a man-of-the-match performance..

Matt Wallis marked his 220th game for Te Puke Sports with two tries in a man-of-the-match performance..

Te Puke Sports are in the box seat to take the fourth and final playoff spot after the penultimate weekend of Baywide rugby’s regular-season games.

The Pirates hold that fourth spot, four points ahead of Whakarewarewa before the final round of games.

Last Saturday the top three, Mount Maunganui, Te Puna and Tauranga Sports, sealed their playoff spots, with Te Puke accounting for Ngongotahā 29-9 at a wet and cold Murray Salt Stadium.

The hosts held a narrow 10-6 advantage after the first 40 minutes, courtesy of tries to Wemin Kapia and Taine Craig-Ranga.

Matt Wallis, playing his 220th Pirates game, was awarded his side’s player of the day after two second-half touchdowns. Jack Hollinshead added to his sizeable season points tally with a try and two conversions.

Mount Maunganui had a tense struggle with Rangiuru at Centennial Park in Te Puke, before they retained the Western Bay Sub-Union challenge prize of the Jordan Cup.

Leading 12-7 at the break after Rangiuru had taken an early lead through a Caleb Muir try, converted by Fletcher Carpenter, the defending Baywide titleholders had just a penalty try to show for their second-half efforts, but two Rangiuru five-pointers to Kane O’Connor and Kirwan Te Hiini-Reid went unconverted and the Mount hung on for a 19-17 win.

There was sure to have been plenty of celebrations at Maharaia Winiata Park, after Judea grabbed their first win of the season in impressive style. Judea flew out of the blocks to lead 17-5, against Rotoiti, before nailing a 36-10 victory.

Tauranga Sports won the tight contest fought out with Rotorua visitors Whakarewarewa at the Tauranga Domain. The home team’s 20-17 win reflected a game that was up for grabs throughout the contest.

Te Puna returned home with a bonus point win after beating Greerton Marist 31-21 at Greerton Park, while Rangataua continued their late-season charge up the standings with a 44-19 win over Katikati.

In the crucial games on Saturday, Te Puke travel to Rotoiti while Whakarewarewa make the short trip to Ngongotahā.

Tauranga Sports Development side finished their encounter with Eastern Districts with their second tied result in three weeks. ED crossed for five points in the first half, with Tauranga Sports replying with a try in the second spell, the game ending 5-5.

Ace Mount Maunganui Development kicker Villi Sabani converted all six of his side’s touchdowns in the Mount’s 42-17 win over Rangiuru. The Te Puna side’s unbeaten season record was under threat in their match-up with Greerton Marist, before they prevailed 14-5.

Te Puke Sports got past Matakana Island 45-5, Pāpāmoa repelled a strong challenge from Judea before posting a 22-12 win, with Rangataua defeating Katikati 42-17.

Mount Maunganui remain the only unbeaten side in the Baywide Colts title race after running over Taupō United at Blake Park. The Mount age-group team turned a 22-0 lead at halftime into a 53-0 victory.

Te Puna provided Greerton Marist with their first loss, winning 17-10, while Kahukura beat Te Puke Sports 44-19 under lights in Rotorua on Friday evening.

RESULTS

BOPRU Baywide

Tauranga Sports 20 Whakarewarewa 17 (HT 12-5), Te Puna 31 Greerton Marist 21 (HT 10-7), Te Puke Sports 29 Ngongotahā 9 (HT 10-6), Judea 36 Rotoiti 10 (HT 17-5), Rangataua 44 Katikati 19 (HT 17-2), Mount Maunganui 19 Rangiuru 17 (12-7)

Points table (provisional): Mount Maunganui 43, Te Puna 43, Tauranga Sports 43, Te Puke Sports 37, Whakarewarewa 33, Greerton Marist 27, Rangiuru 24, Rangataua 21, Ngongotahā 17, Judea 9, Rotoiti 7, Katikati 0.

WBOPRS Development/Local Rugby

Tauranga Sports 5 Eastern Districts 5, Te Puna 14 Greerton Marist 5, Te Puke Sports 45 Matakana Island 5, Pāpāmoa 22 Judea 12, Rangataua 38 Katikati 14, Mount Maunganui 42, Rangiuru 14, Arataki the bye.

Points table (provisional): Te Puna 46, Eastern Districts 43, Tauranga Sports 39, Mount Maunganui 38, Arataki 37, Te Puke Sports 35, Greerton Marist 26, Rangiuru 26, Rangataua 22, Pāpāmoa 19, Matakana Island 13, Judea 4, Katikati 1.

WBOPRS Baywide Promotion Competition (provisional): Eastern Districts 43, Arataki 37, Pāpāmoa 19, Matakana Island 13.

BOPRU Colts

Kahukura 44 Te Puke Sports 19, Mount Maunganui 53 Taupō United 0, Te Puna 17 Greerton Marist 10.

Points table (provisional): Mount Maunganui 19, Greerton Marist 15, Te Puna 14, Taupō United 6, Kahukura 5, Te Puke Sports 0.

DRAWS

Baywide June 24 (2.45pm)

Te Puna v Tauranga Sports, Maramatanga Park; Ngongotahā v Whakarewarewa, Ngongotahā Domain; Mount Maunganui v Greerton Marist, Blake Park; Rotoiti v Te Puke Sports, Emery Park; Rangataua v Rangiuru, Te Ariki Park; Katikati v Judea, Moore Park.

WBOPRFS Development/local rugby June 24 (1pm)

Te Puna v Tauranga Sports, Maramatanga Park; Rangataua v Rangiuru, Te Ariki Park; Katikati v Judea, Moore Park; Mount Maunganui v Greerton Marist, Blake Park; Matakana Island; Eastern Districts v Arataki, Paengaroa Domain; Te Puke Sports bye.

BOPRU Colts Competition June 24 (1pm)

Mount Maunganui v Greerton Marist, Blake Park; Te Puke Sports v Te Puna, Murray Salt Stadium; Taupō United v Kahukura.



